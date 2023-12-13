Bethenny Frankel is looking to bury the hatchet with Andy Cohen.

“I’ve been fairly clear, and I have no personal vendetta against Andy Cohen by any means,” Frankel, 53, shared during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of her “Just B” podcast. “He just lives in and reflects this, sort of, world that got, in my opinion, a little out of control.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star saw Cohen, 55, when attending the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 8. Frankel did not find it appropriate to approach the Bravo boss, claiming it was “too soon” for them to have a face-to-face conversation, seemingly referring to the impact of Vanity Fair’s November exposé in which she and other Housewives alleged they had negative experiences with Bravo.

“I see Andy Cohen in the distance in a flannel talking to some guys, just like drinking a beer, I think,” she recalled during Monday’s podcast. “It’s like, I know that we both have fond memories and it’s confusing all around. And I’m sure it’s confusing for him.”

Because it’s the holiday season, Frankel explained there’s no need to “burn everything down to the ground,” seemingly referring to her relationship with Cohen.

“It’s not like I don’t find Andy very pleasant, very charming, very amusing and [I] have, like, fond memories,” she added. “I’m not delusional.”

Frankel made headlines earlier this year during the SAG-AFTRA strike when she spoke out against reality television productions for not providing a union for their stars. (Frankel made her reality TV debut as an OG RHONY star when the show premiered in 2008, leaving and returning multiple times before her final exit in 2019.)

The Bravo alum has since started a “reality reckoning” — as she called it — to support reality television personalities. Frankel has even speculated that Cohen “despises” her and her current mission.

“It’s a very complicated thing I walked myself into whilst also burning bridges and seeming like I’m biting the hand that fed me, but I fed myself,” Frankel said on Rob Lowe’s “Literally” podcast in August. “There are a lot of people who didn’t get fed.”

Cohen, for his part, has stayed mum about his current feelings toward Frankel, even when he was asked about Frankel during his “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon in November.

“Bravo, as we all can see, and the shows that are on Bravo, bring millions of people so much joy and so much happiness, which is why we are all here to have fun,” he said. “I love the joy that these shows bring people. And I think we all do. And that’s the place that I’m at.”