How Blake Shelton's Marriage to Gwen Stefani Differs From His Past Romances

The perfect match. Blake Shelton is happily settling into married life with Gwen Stefani, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He does feel different in this relationship,” the insider says of the country star, 45. “Blake is much more secure with Gwen. He can trust her, and there is a mutual level of respect.”

The “Happy Anywhere” singer and the No Doubt front woman, 51, tied the knot in July after more than five years of dating. The California native announced the news two days after the pair’s ceremony, posting a series of photos from the big day.

“July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. The couple’s friend Carson Daly, who’s worked alongside both of them on The Voice, officiated the event.

“They’re an unlikely pair,” the former TRL host, 48, told Today after the ceremony. “They’re like if you pair delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper and on the menu it doesn’t seem to work, but it works. It’s comfort food with class. And everybody roots for that.”

The musicians both maintain super busy schedules, but the insider adds that they make sure they’re never apart from each other longer than two weeks. “It was something Blake insisted on,” the source says. “They also deal with problems as soon as they surface. Nothing lingers.”

Shelton was previously married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. He was also wed to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006. Stefani, for her part, wed Gavin Rossdale in 2002. They split in August 2015 and finalized their divorce the following year. The former spouses shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7.

“Blake could never be vulnerable in his first two marriages,” the source says of the CMA Award winner. “He has grown and learned a lot. Gwen had to really earn his trust.”

Though their wedding was many months in the making — they got engaged in the October 2020 — the insider notes that not much is different about their relationship since they made it official.

“Their lives haven’t changed, but there is a permanence in knowing that they are married,” the source explains. “Blake is thrilled to be married again. He is a simple guy that just wanted to marry Gwen. He isn’t the type to play the field or date. He knew Gwen was his soulmate and his friends know he is the happiest he has ever been.”

