Kelly Clarkson is taking back her power on a professional level with her latest lawsuit against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“Filing this lawsuit against Brandon had nothing to do with her alimony payments,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, revealing, “It’s about fighting for what she feels is right and owed to her.”

The 41-year-old singer “knows she can never completely wash her hands of Brandon because they are her children’s father, but she also won’t be taken advantage of,” the insider adds.

Earlier this month, news broke that Clarkson filed a case on March 11 with a Los Angeles court against Blackstock, 47, and his father Narvel Blackstock‘s management company, Starstruck Entertainment. She alleged that Starstruck violated state labor rules by acting as unlicensed talent agents who booked business deals during her time with the company.

Related: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Expensive Legal Drama Explained Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s split led to a lengthy legal battle that shows no signs of slowing down. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the singer and talk show host, 41, filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. That sparked a series of lawsuits over spousal support, custody […]

Clarkson is seeking “any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies” dating back to 2007 when she signed with the agency, according to Billboard.

“Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith,” Clarkson stated in her filing.

Brandon’s lawyer Bryan Freedman released a statement about his ex-wife’s latest lawsuit, telling Rolling Stone, “It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage.”

Clarkson isn’t backing down when it comes to her March lawsuit against the Blackstocks and Starstruck Entertainment, but she is “thrilled” that her spousal support payments are “behind her,” the source tells Us.

Related: Kelly Clarkson’s Most Savage Lyric Swaps After Brandon Blackstock Split Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have settled their divorce — and the musician is getting her feelings about the split out via song. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair’s legal battle quickly turned messy as they fought over custody of […]

Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Brandon in 2020 after seven years of marriage, agreed to settle in March 2022. The former American Idol winner was awarded primary custody of the pair’s two children: River, 9, and Remington, 7.

As part of their agreement, Clarkson must pay $45,601 a month in child support until their daughter and son turn 18. She also paid a one-time, tax-free allotment of $1,326,161 to Brandon when their divorce was finalized and began monthly payments of $115,000, which ended in January.

“It was like a huge weight had been lifted and she was able to close that chapter and get a fresh start,” the source tells Us of Clarkson’s spousal support payments being complete.

Related: Breaking Down Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce Settlement It’s settled. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce on March 8, 2022, after two years of tension with the pair having reached settlements on everything from custody to their Montana property. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the American Idol winner filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable […]

Clarkson and Brandon’s messy divorce didn’t just trickle down to support payments. Starstruck sued the musician for millions alleging unpaid commissions and breach of contract in September 2020, claiming the company “invested a great deal of time, money, energy and dedication” into the singer and had “developed Clarkson into a mega superstar.”

Clarkson fought back by countersuing Starstruck in November 2020 for violating California’s Talent Agencies Act by serving as unlicensed talent agents. A judge ruled in November 2023 that the agency had wrongfully procured deals for Clarkson, including her job as a judge on The Voice, when Clarkson’s team at Creative Artists Agency should have been the ones to do so.

Brandon was ordered to repay the $2.6 million in commissions for that deal and others. However, he is currently appealing the judgment and has a hearing set for August.

With reporting by Sarah Jones