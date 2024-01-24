Kelly Clarkson has no plans to stay close with her exes.

During the Tuesday, January 23, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star, 41, debated the topic with guest Common, who said he has embraced the idea of friendship with an ex.

“Yes, I can definitely be friends with an ex,” said Common, 51, who confirmed his romance with Jennifer Hudson earlier this month. “I mean, I’ve been friends with a lot of exes that I’ve had. And they’ve been long relationships, because most of them end pretty good.”

He continued: “I mean, we go through stuff at the beginning of the breakup, but then once we come to our grounds, it’s like, we’re good people. We’re cool people.”

Clarkson, however, had a different take when she admitted she isn’t pals with any ex-boyfriends.

“No, [I’m not friends with any exes]. I mean, here’s the thing. I’m not not friends. I only have a couple that I’m like, ‘Hard pass,'” she shared. “I don’t have many exes, but a couple of them are cool people — nothing wrong with them. If we ran into each other, we’d be totally friendly. But that’s the difference.”

In response, Common asked whether she would go to a party if she was invited by a former partner.

“Yeah, depending on the ex,” Clarkson added. “I would be like, ‘OK, cool. I’ll show up.’ I just feel like it can get awkward for — it depends on who ended it, or who it is. It’s situational, but mostly no. I feel like that’s awkward. No common ground there!”

Clarkson’s dating life originally made headlines after she rose to stardom on season 1 of American Idol. The singer was rumored to be dating runner-up Justin Guarini, which they have since denied. Clarkson was briefly linked to Graham Colton and Ryan Key before finding love with Brandon Blackstock.

The pair tied the knot in 2013 after one year of dating. Clarkson and Blackstock, 47, went on to expand their family with kids River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, before calling it quits in 2020 following nearly seven years of marriage. (Blackstock, for his part, also has two older children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.)

After their split, Clarkson and Blackstock engaged in a lengthy legal battle over their assets. The talk show host, who was declared legally single in September 2021 amid the divorce proceedings, was ordered to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month, including temporary payments of $150,000 each month in spousal support. In addition to paying an extra $45,601 per month for their children, Clarkson was granted primary custody.

Nearly two years after finalizing her divorce, Clarkson revealed she has no plans to walk down the aisle again. “I never wanted to get married the first time,” she told People in an interview published earlier this month. “[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person.”

Clarkson also discussed her hesitation to meet someone new. “Dating sucks. It’s so awkward. I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am,” she added. “I told a friend [that my future partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, ‘I want you, but I don’t need anything.’”