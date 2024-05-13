LeAnn Rimes burst onto the music scene when she was just 8 years old, and she’s been wowing fans — and Us — ever since.

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer is Us Weekly’s woman crush because, after competing on Star Search in 1991 as a kid she hasn’t lost her fighting spirit. Since that precocious debut, Rimes has won two Grammys and released 18 albums.

“The one thing about me is I have a lot of grit. And I have a lot of resilience. If I wasn’t resilient, I wouldn’t be here,” Rimes revealed during an August 2022 appearance on CBS Mornings. “I mean, there’s been many times in my life that I could’ve easily chosen a different way out or just not come back from where I was. But I have such a fight.”

She continued, “That rebellion that has gotten me into trouble many times has also saved my life,” adding that her ability to bounce back “truly saved my life, many times.”

Keep scrolling to see why Rimes has been dubbed an Us Weekly woman crush:

1. She Is a Total Record Breaker

Rimes rose to fame at age 13 when she released her hit song “Blue” off her 1996 album of the same name. At age 14 she became the youngest person to win a Grammy when she nabbed 1997’s Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for the classic track. Rimes was also the first country singer to win Best New Artist in the history of the awards.

2. She Is a Dedicated Stepmom

Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian tied the knot in April 2011 after working together in 2009. Rimes’ commitment as a wife and a stepmother to Cibrian’s two sons, Mason and Jack, has never wavered. (Cibrian shares his boys with ex-wife Brandi Glanville.)

“It’s been a really big learning experience for me,” Rimes told Refinery29 in May 2017. “It’s pushed my buttons, which has always made me look and see where I need more healing on myself.”

The musician added: “It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that. That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.”

3. She Slayed While Competing on ‘The Masked Singer’

Fans of The Masked Singer know Rimes as season 4’s the Sun. During the show, which aired in 2020, Rimes wowed viewers with renditions of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and Kesha’s “Praying.” Her musical skills helped her win the season in December 2020.

4. She’s a Mental Health Advocate

Throughout her career, Rimes has been vocal about her mental health struggles, many of which stem from her experience as a child star. That journey led to the artist launching her own mental health-focused podcast “Wholly Human,” which ended in 2022.

“Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it,” Rimes told Insider in July 2022, noting that when she turned 30, she checked into a treatment center.

Rimes recalled that “it was just time.” She explained, “It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself.”

Her road to self-awareness has also inspired her Soul of EverLe line of candles and accessories. The candles are hand poured with the goal of giving the recipient “emotion and connection” pegged to “intention and love” in their lives, according to Rimes’ official shop website.

5. She’s Become a Mentor for Aspiring Singers

The Coyote Ugly actress has continued to put out new music decade after decade. When she’s not on tour, she is helping young singers find their way as a coach on both The Voice U.K. and The Voice Australia, as announced in February 2024.