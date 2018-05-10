That’s what famous friends are for. Since her 2017 move to Dubai, Lindsay Lohan needs a place to crash when she’s stateside. And with mom Dina’s Long Island, New York, home in foreclosure (The Blast reports that after the 55-year-old Family Therapy star defaulted on the mortgage and failed to respond to a lawsuit from JPMorgan Chase, a judge ordered the property be sold via auction), Lohan found somewhere else to turn. While in New York recently, the 31-year-old Mean Girls star stayed at the Manhattan pad of former Real Housewives star Jill Zarin.

Celebrity Real Estate

@fitlifebymo 😇 session #2 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on May 1, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

May 1, Lohan posted an Instagram video of the red-haired pair (who an insider explains “have been family friends for years”) hitting the gym with trainer Mohamed Elzomor. During her stay, says another source, Lohan was “taking meetings” and talking of “plans to create and produce a ton of TV shows.” This in addition to her humanitarian efforts in Syria and her work with Lawyer.com — which Lohan sees “as more than just the commercial,” the source clarifies. “She considers herself a consultant and investor in the website and thinks it’s her way of breaking into the tech world. She’ll continue to work with them.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Biggest OMG Moments

Says a third Lohan pal, “She’s reading scripts and working really hard. She has a lot of projects.” But her stay at Zarin’s wasn’t strictly business. The source explains Lohan was also “there for Jill” after the 54-year-old firecracker lost her husband of 18 years, Bobby, to cancer in January. “Lindsay stays in Jill’s daughter’s room,” says the pal, while Zarin’s daughter Ally Shapiro lives in London.

Says the friend of Lohan, “Everyone is rooting for her. She’s doing great.”

