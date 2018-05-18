Why Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Quit Her Job

Meghan Markle’s personal life played a role in her mother Doria Ragland’s decision to quit her job at a mental health clinic in Los Angeles, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Doria made the very difficult decision to leave her job at the clinic because there had been a lot of calls from the media asking to speak with her because her daughter was marrying Prince Harry,” the insider says. “It just became overwhelming for Doria and she considered taking a leave of absence, but recognized that the interest was only going to continue after the wedding.”

According to the source, the social worker, 61, has considered “starting her own private practice” and continues to work as a yoga instructor.

Us Weekly broke the news on Monday, May 14, that Ragland had left her position at the clinic.

Since arriving in London on Wednesday, May 16, Markle’s mom has spent time with several members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate. She also met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time on Friday, May 18, while having tea at Windsor Castle with her daughter and future son-in-law.

Meanwhile, the Suits alum’s father, Thomas Markle, will not be in attendance at the wedding on Saturday, May 19, because he recently underwent heart surgery. The 33-year-old groom’s dad, Charles, 69, will instead walk Meghan, 36, down the aisle at St George’s Chapel.

With reporting by Jen Heger.

