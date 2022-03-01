Taking a beat. Nikki Bella has been engaged to Artem Chigvintsev since November 2019, but she still isn’t ready to walk down the aisle.

The former WWE star, who shares her 18-month-old son, Matteo, with the Dancing With the Stars pro, opened up to E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, February 28, about why she is choosing to pause before making such a big commitment to her longtime beau.

“Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever,” the Total Bellas star, 38, explained. “I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

When talking about the reason for her caution, the “Bellas” podcast host cited “everything I’ve been through” — in a “very public” way.

Prior to her romance with Chigvintsev, 39, Bella had her fair share of heartbreak. She married her high school sweetheart at age 20, divorcing him three years later. In 2012, the TV personality entered a high-profile relationship with John Cena, and though the two got engaged five years later, they split in 2018. Bella has long been candid about the reason they called off their wedding, citing her desire to have kids and get married as the explanation for why things didn’t work out.

Her engagement to Chigvintsev, however, is a different story.

“Already what we have going on in our house right now is amazing,” she told E! News. “It’s pretty much like a married life.” Ultimately, the former wrestler explained, she “really wanted to be with someone who was going to be an amazing father, and Artem is that.”

The couple, who first met when they were partnered on season 25 of DWTS in 2017, began dating after Bella and Cena broke up in 2018, though they didn’t make their relationship exclusive until 2019. Several months after Chigvintsev popped the question in France in November 2019, the two announced they were expecting. In May 2020, the two-time WWE Divas Champion shared that they were postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic and the impending birth of their son. Matteo was born in July 2020, and the two had to adjust to becoming first-time parents.

In March 2021, Bella opened up to Us Weekly about how therapy was a godsend for her and the reality show competitor, revealing that it taught them how to navigate through their “miscommunication.”

“It’s helped us tremendously,” she gushed to Us at the time. “We don’t even have to keep going because it’s — I mean, it’s good to always have checkups — but all of a sudden, our sessions turned into … ‘Oh, I’m really loving right now. Like, there’s no problems.’ … Now, like, how we communicate when we both feel a certain way or anything with Matteo, we appreciate each other now in a certain way … And so, [it’s] cool how things have changed.”

