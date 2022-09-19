Why Sandra Oh Attended Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Gupta! Sandra Oh attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian delegation on Monday, September 19.

The 51-year-old Grey’s Anatomy alum was spotted by the BBC as she made her way inside Westminster Abbey for the service. On Friday, September 16, Trudeau announced who would be in attendance to represent Canada at the funeral, with several former governors and former prime ministers traveling to the U.K. for the event.

WHY IS SANDRA OH AT THE QUEEN’S FUNERAL pic.twitter.com/ogEekxL8k4 — hannah (@weiszcolman) September 19, 2022

“The Canadian delegation will include members of the Order of Canada Mark Tewksbury, Gregory Charles, and Sandra Oh and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer,” the lengthy statement read in part. “They will participate in a procession of recipients of national honors as part of the service.”

Oh opted for a black short-sleeve dress and matching hat for the occasion — and quickly made waves on social media.

“Sandra Oh attending The Queens funeral, was not on my bingo card for 2022,” one person tweeted.

Another user wrote, “WHY IS SANDRA OH AT THE QUEEN’S FUNERAL.”

“Sandra oh being at the queens funeral might be the most unexpected thing i’ve ever heard,” a third viewer tweeted.

The Killing Eve star was appointed to the Order of Canada in June.

“The Order of Canada celebrates the lives, endeavors and successes of people from coast to coast to coast and from all walks of life,” Governor General of Canada Mary Simon said via a statement at the time. “Those being appointed today come from a variety of sectors, have achieved national and international success, and have shown ingenuity, innovation and generosity. What’s more, they have made a difference in their communities and for Canada with their outstanding dedication and commitment.”

Oh was among the 2,000 people in attendance on Monday. At the start of the service, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne and more members of the late monarch’s family and Royal Navy transported Elizabeth’s casket into Westminster Abbey. Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle joined the group inside before the funeral officially began. The family participated in another procession as the queen’s casket made its way to Wellington Arch in London.

President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah and Prime Minister Liz Truss were among the other world leaders at the funeral on Monday.