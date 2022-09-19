Mourning his mother. King Charles III paid his final respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral on Monday, September 19.

The new monarch, 73, rode to Westminster Hall with his eldest son, Prince William, ahead of the procession to Westminster Abbey, with Prince Harry following close behind in a car with Peter Phillips. Queen Consort Camilla, meanwhile, rode separately to the church in a car with Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

After exiting his vehicle, the Duke of Sussex, 38, joined his father and the Prince of Wales, 40, at the entrance to Westminster Hall, then followed the queen’s coffin for the short procession. Harry and William walked next to each other behind the king’s siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Harry and Andrew, 62, both wore morning suits as they were not permitted to wear their military uniforms.

The former Prince of Wales became king immediately following his mother’s death at age 96 on September 8. Though his coronation will likely not be held for some months, Charles was officially proclaimed monarch during a meeting of the accession council at St James’s Palace on September 10.

“It is my most sorrowful duty to announce you to the death of my beloved mother, the queen,” he said during his address. “I know how deeply you, the entire nation — and I think I may say the whole world — sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.”

The new king appeared to be visibly emotional on September 9 when he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time since assuming the throne. In one photograph, the former Duke of Cornwall was seen wiping away a tear while he and Camilla arrived at the palace. Later that day, he again wiped tears from his eyes after greeting mourners and observing tributes left for the queen outside her former home.

Days before the funeral, the royal family thanked the public for their support following the queen’s passing. “His Majesty The King and the Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world,” read a Thursday, September 15, statement share via the family’s official Instagram account. “The Royal Family has been deeply moved by the global response and affection shown for The Queen as people join them in mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Charles is leaning on his wife and William as he copes with the loss of his mother and his new role as king.

“King Charles calls Camilla his ‘tower of strength,’” the source explained. “[He] says she makes him a better man. This is obviously a challenging time for him as he transitions into a new era without his beloved mother and he’s incredibly emotional.”

The U.K. native has also been “working closely” with the Prince of Wales, 40, as he considers the future of the monarchy. “[Charles] knows he’ll never outshine the queen and doesn’t expect to, but he does plan to make a difference in his own, unique way,” the insider added.