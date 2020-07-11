Vivica A Fox Reveals Her Unlikely Binge-Watch Obsession in Quarantine

TV therapy! Vivica A. Fox revealed which game show she’s been watching amid the coronavirus pandemic — and why she’s not diving into anything else.

“I’ve been watching the game show network,” Fox, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively during the recent episode of Quarantine Confessions. “If I watch acting it makes me miss acting. Whereas, Family Feud just keeps me entertained and I laugh.”

The Indiana native previously told Us that COVID-19 “messed up everything” when it came to filming the final episode of Empire. “We were in the middle of filming the episode before the end [when the coronavirus struck],” she said in April. “I’m going to be just as surprised as everyone else to see how they’re going to end it.”

Following the production halt, Fox has been spending most of her time in quarantine organizing her house.

“The main thing is I got rid of my old wigs, honey,” the Mr. Box Office alum told Us in July, noting she was in the process of moving when the pandemic started. “I was really happy to do that. I got rid of my old wigs and cleaned out my closet.”

While cleansing her space, Fox learned that she has a “wonderful collection of zippers.”

The Wrong House Sitter star explained that her cluster of zippers have an important purpose in her everyday wardrobe.

“People that know me they know that I like to quick change,” she said. “So, all of my outfits I always add zippers to so that it doesn’t mess up my hair and makeup. So, it’s like, step in step out. And I was like, wow, I have quite the collection of zippers.”

For more of the Royal Family Holiday actress’ Quarantine Confessions, including the truth about how hard it’s been trying to date amid the pandemic, watch the exclusive video above.

