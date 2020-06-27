Food comes first! Cynthia Bailey revealed which Real Housewives of Atlanta costar she’d quarantine with, and it’s all based on the star’s eating habits.

Bailey, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively during the latest episode of Quarantine Confessions that Kandi Burruss would be her top pick amid the coronavirus pandemic because “she likes to eat.”

“She would make sure we had plenty of food and snacks,” the Alabama native explained.

When it comes to her own habits amid the pandemic, the reality star said she “moved past wine a long time ago” and is now drinking tequila and vodka.

“I usually have a drink when I get ready to watch a movie,” Bailey told Us. “Honestly [I have] some kind of cocktail, if not every day, definitely, every other day. I’m pretty consistent.”

The Bailey Wine Cellar owner, who has been quarantining in both Atlanta and Los Angeles, revealed how she and fiancé Mike Hill have kept their date nights up while staying safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Mike and I have gone on car dates,” she said. “We get in a car and plug in our little playlist and drive around for like an hour. Sometimes we drive into Beverly Hills and look around and then we drive back.”

The model makes it feel like a real date by pretending their end destination isn’t the vehicle. “I know this is crazy, I actually even get dressed up for it — to make myself feel like I’m actually going somewhere,” she added.

Bailey has also been taking time for herself thanks to a less jam-packed schedule.

“I’ve kinda been enjoying not doing that much, because I always have to do stuff,” the actress told Us. “When it’s over, my prediction is, I’m going to be busy as hell. Everything in my life got postponed for two months. I’m sure I’m gonna be bombarded with it when everything opens up.”

For more of the reality star’s Quarantine Confessions, like where she plans to dine out when it’s safe, watch the exclusive video above.

