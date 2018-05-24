Will Smith wants the whispers to stop. The rapper addresses the constant divorce rumors he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith face in his new song.

The 49-year-old actor hinted at new music he has been working on in a YouTube video on Wednesday, May 23. He shared a snippet of one of his new tracks, “To the Clique,” in which he raps about his personal life.

“Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business,” Smith says in the song. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and the Girls Trip actress, 46, have dealt with gossip about their relationship status throughout their 20-year marriage. They do not comment on the reports often, though.

Later in “The Clique,” Smith praises his family: “The real-life Incredibles, last name Smith. Jada, Jaden, Willow, Trey — ya’ll ain’t f–king with my clique.”

Smith spoke up to defend his marriage after outlets ran with a report that the couple — who are parents of Jaden, 19, Willow, 17, and Smith’s son from his previous marriage, Trey, 25 — were divorcing in 2015. “Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness (Because it’s contagious),” the Bright actor wrote on Facebook at the time. “But, so many people have extended me their ‘deepest condolences’ that I figured — ‘What the hell… I can be foolish, too!’ So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are… NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

He added: “I promise you all — if I ever decide to divorce my Queen — I SWEAR I’ll tell you myself!”

Pinkett Smith noted how exhausting the cycle of rumors were in 2015. “Every year there’s a new one,” the Gotham alum told American Way magazine at the time. “And I’m like, ‘Here we go. Get ready. Are ya holdin’ on tight?’”

