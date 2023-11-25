Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith put on a united front for Thanksgiving 2023 despite their ongoing separation.

“A perfect Thanksgiving Day✨ I hope yours was as well♥️✨,” Pinkett Smith, 52, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 24, sharing an array of photos taken during the holiday.

In several of the shots, Pinkett Smith stood with her kids — Willow, 23, and Jaden, 25, whom she shares with Smith — and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. In one snap, Smith, 55, and Pinkett Smith posed together. The Oscar winner leaned down to hug Pinkett Smith, resting his hand on her shaved head.

Smith posted another pic of the pair on his Instagram, where he kissed the top of Pinkett Smith’s head and wrapped an arm around her waist. She closed her eyes and smiled.

Smith’s eldest son, Trey, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino was also at the festivities. The blended family even stood for a group photo together.

“Best Thanksgiving Ever!!” Smith wrote via his Instagram on Friday, uploading the photo with Pinkett Smith, Zampino, 56, and his three kids.

Norris, 70, also documented the fall holiday on her Instagram, noting the group “ate,” “laughed” and “loved together.” She even shared a glimpse of the elegant tablescape, complete with votive candles and delicate orange-and-white decorations.

Two years after Smith divorced Zampino, he married Pinkett Smith in 1997. They ultimately separated in 2016 but did not publicly share the news until earlier this year.

“I think, by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Pinkett Smith said during an October appearance on the Today show, discussing her Worthy memoir. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Pinkett Smith, who detailed the separation in her book, added that the couple were living apart but there is “no divorce on paper.”

“I think just not being ready yet,” she told Today’s Hoda Kotb. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn’t figured that out. … We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

Smith has been supportive of Pinkett Smith’s memoir despite its bombshell revelations. When she first showed her family the book cover in a social media video last month, Smith was in attendance alongside Willow and Jaden.