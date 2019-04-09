Business as usual. William H. Macy stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, April 8, after his wife, Felicity Huffman, admitted her guilt in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The Shameless star, 69, was spotted walking through a parking garage near the Westfield Century City shopping mall in a white button-down shirt, black pants and brown leather shoes. Moments later, he hopped on his motorcycle and threw on a brown jacket, a white helmet and a pair of protective gloves.

Macy had a serious look on his face during his afternoon outing, which came shortly after Huffman, 56, announced that she will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy and fraud for her involvement in the scam.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly,” the Desperate Housewives alum continued. “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman had been accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her 18-year-old daughter Sofia’s SAT score. Authorities said she had also considered doing the same for her 17-year-old daughter, Georgia, but ultimately decided against it. FBI agents arrested Huffman at gunpoint on March 12, the same day she was indicted in the scandal.

Criminal defense attorney Lou Shapiro told Us on Monday that the actress could be sentenced to four to 10 months in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Huffman was among the 50 people who were charged in connection with the scandal. She appeared in federal court on Wednesday, April 3, alongside fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both of whom have been accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, labeled as University of Southern California crew team recruits even though neither is a rower. The couple have yet to enter pleas in the cases against them.

