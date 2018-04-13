The Markles meet the Windsors. The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is quickly approaching, and the pair’s families have already started coming together ahead of the big day.

Since Prince Harry and the Suits alum announced their engagement in November 2017, the couple have shared what it’s been like for them to integrate into each other’s families. The actress has fit right in with the royal family and has received the approval of her fiancé’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and has also become good friends with her future sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.

A source previously revealed to Us Weekly that Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will have roles in the wedding. The source added that Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney‘s daughter, Ivy, will also be included. Us also confirmed in December 2017 that Harry asked his brother, 35, to be his best man. “Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source told Us at the time.

Harry has also been spending time with his future wife’s mother, Doria Ragland, who will have a major role during the ceremony. “Meghan is very close with her mom,” a source told Us on Wednesday, April 11. A separate source revealed that “Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle.” Markle’s father, Thomas, might not be able to be by his daughter’s side on her big day due to his “ongoing health issues,” a source previously explained to Us. “If he can make it then he will be the one to do the job, but there are concerns that he is not reliable,” the insider said. “He’s expressed a huge desire to be there with Meghan.”

As previously reported, the prince told BBC Radio 4’s Today show in December, that the actress “has done an absolutely amazing job” getting acquainted with his family. “She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had,” he said at the time.

The couple met in London in July 2016 through a mutual friend and confirmed their relationship that November. The duo is set to exchange vows on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of around 600 guests. Kensington Palace revealed in February 2018 that the televised wedding service will commence at 12 p.m. in England, which is 7 a.m. ET.