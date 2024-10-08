An attorney for another victim accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of assault revealed graphic details of their alleged encounter.

Lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who represents the unnamed woman, appeared on the NewsNation program Banfield to discuss the allegations and revealed that she plans on filing the lawsuit on behalf of her client “in the next couple of days.”

“My client was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard and a friend who invited my client to his home to set up this whole situation,” Mitchell-Kidd claimed. “The details are graphic in nature and the complaint lays out all the details and the graphic and deplorable way my client was victimized.”

The attorney alleged that Diddy, 54, threatened her client “with a knife” and made “her take off her clothes.” According to the woman’s recount of the alleged event, Diddy doused her with an unknown liquid.

“And then he takes what she believes is some type of liquid substance out of a bag — out of a fanny pack, to be specific — and he squirts it at her,” she alleged. “And she originally thought it was like acid or something, but then she realized that it was some type of lubricant or oil.”

After the woman’s body was allegedly covered in the substance, she claims she was then attacked by Diddy and his bodyguard. The woman went on to claim that after getting drenched by the lubricant, “her body got more and more limp” but didn’t know what caused that sensation.

“It wasn’t as if she was forced any drugs,” the attorney claimed. “She said she had a cup of water that she took a sip of, and she knew immediately it wasn’t just water, but she only took a sip, and she felt that whatever the liquid was being squirted on her had something in it which essentially debilitated her and her faculties.”

Mitchell-Kidd told guest host Brian Entin that body oils can be used as a “conduit” to administer substances like “GHB,” also commonly known as a date rape drug.

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy for comment.

The unnamed woman is one of many accusing Diddy of sexual assault. According to lawyer Tony Buzbee of the law firm Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group, more than 120 victims have come forward and plan on filing lawsuits against the disgraced music mogul.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 in New York City. The following day he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The 14-page indictment included allegations about “Freak Offs” where authorities claim the rapper orchestrated “elaborate and produced sex performances” between women and male sex workers at his infamous parties over the years. The document also revealed that law enforcement seized “narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during the federal raids at Diddy’s home earlier this year.

Following his arrest, Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges. He subsequently requested and was denied bail twice and ordered to remain in jail until trial. Diddy’s mother, Janice Smalls Combs, defended her son amid the allegations, calling the charges against her son “heartbreaking” in a statement shared with Us through her attorney Natlie G. Figgers on Sunday, October 6.

“To bear witness [sic] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words,” the statement read. “Like every human being, my son deserves to have this day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).