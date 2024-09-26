Even Costco is distancing itself from Sean “Diddy” Combs.

After Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo suggested that the 54-year-old rapper may have purchased 1,000 bottles of baby oil in bulk from Costco, a spokesperson for the wholesale retailer told TMZ that none of the company’s U.S. locations stock the item.

Costco’s comment comes after a 14-page indictment, unsealed on September 17, accused Diddy of hosting “elaborate and produced sex performances” called “Freak Offs,” which he allegedly orchestrated through “force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

The documents claimed that law enforcement officials found “‘Freak Off’ supplies including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” when they raided Diddy’s Miami and Beverly Hills homes in March in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Agnifilo weighed in on the baby oil revelation in the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, which premiered on Tubi Thursday, September 26.

“I don’t know where the number 1,000 came [from],” the attorney said. “I can’t imagine it’s thousands. … I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.”

Agnifilo also said that he’s “not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything,” prompting TMZ’s Harvey Levin to note it’s been speculated that Diddy used the baby oil as “lubricant for an orgy.”

“I guess. I don’t know what you need a thousand [for],” Agnifilo replied. “One bottle of baby oil goes a long way.”

The alleged “Freak Offs” are just one of the claims Diddy now faces. He was indicted by a grand jury on September 16 and taken into federal custody after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. The music mogul was denied bail and will remain in custody while he awaits trial. He will testify in court, according to Agnifilo.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said in The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. “I think he is very eager to tell his story.”

Agnifilo added that he thinks Diddy “will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video,” referring to 2016 security camera footage that resurfaced in May which shows Diddy physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie.

“He has his story, and he has a story that, I think, only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real time. It’s a human story. It’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak,” Agnifilo said. “When he describes that relationship, the word he uses more than any other word is heartbreak. He was heartbroken. She was heartbroken.”

Diddy and Cassie, 38, dated on and off between 2007 and 2018. Cassie sued Diddy in November 2023, accusing him of sexual and physical abuse throughout their relationship. Diddy denied all allegations before settling the case one day after it was filed. He subsequently issued a public apology after CNN released the footage of him dragging, shoving and kicking Cassie.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said via Instagram in May. “I was f—ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Cassie, meanwhile, thanked “everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously” in an Instagram statement shared 1 week after the video was released.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue,” she wrote. “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. … My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment is now streaming on Tubi

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.