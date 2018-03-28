When Zach Braff appeared on the Wednesday, March 28, episode of The Chew, cohost Clinton Kelly couldn’t help but ask about his doppelgänger Dax Shepard.

“Very handsome guy,” the 42-year-old Alex, Inc, actor quipped.

“You kind of look like him,” Kelly, 49, replied.

And Braff’s physician agrees. “I walked into my doctor’s office recently and he said, ‘I saw this movie on the plane,’” he recalled. Braff asked if he was referring to Going in Style, a film he directed in 2017. But he wasn’t.

“He’s like, no, that guy who looks exactly like you,’” Braff cracked. The doctor added that Shepard, 43, is “way more built” than the Scrubs alum and “really ripped.”

In September, Braff joked that he resembled Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. “I can’t believe I’m the Bachelor! I didn’t even audition,” he tweeted at the time. “Looking forward to the fantasy suites.”

Back in 2013, Braff revealed he often gets mistaken for Shepard, Ray Romano and Anne Hathaway’s ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri. Follieri and the Oscar winner split in 2008. That year, the Italian-American businessman pleaded guilty to 14 counts of conspiracy, money laundering and wire fraud. He spent four and a half years in prison and was deported back to Italy in 2012.

“I think there’s like a BlogSpot on the web that’s like men who look like zachbraff.com or something,” he told Extra at the time. “One time Anne’s dad saw me at a premiere and he gave me this look for a second like he was going to tackle me because I wasn’t the best ex-boyfriend. I quickly let him know that it was just me, Dax Shepard!”

The Chew airs on ABC weekdays at 1 p.m.

