Amid speculation that Zayn Malik’s recent Twitter rant was directed toward his ex Gigi Hadid, the One Direction alum clapped back with expletive-laden tweets defending the model.

“To any dumb f–k out there that wants to make they’re [sic] own stories up … my tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f–k alone,” Malik, 26, tweeted on Thursday, April 4. “She is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known … and does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it. … So if you have anything to say @ me and I’ll put you the f–k straight. … If you know nothing shut your f–king mouth.”

One day earlier, the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer lashed out at an unspecified target on Twitter. “How about you all go f–k yourselves with your irrelevant bulls–t,” he tweeted on Wednesday, April 3. “This ain’t a place for feelings. … And you aren’t the person you said you were.”

Malik and Hadid, 23, were first linked in November 2015 and dated on and off until this January. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now,” one source told Us Weekly at the time, with another saying that the Victoria’s Secret stunner “tried hard to make it work” but Malik has “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

“She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together,” the second source elaborated at the time. “She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

Malik sent Hadid an “I love you” message on Twitter in March, but an insider told Us at the time the former couple hadn’t gotten back together. “Gigi and Zayn still talk,” the insider said. “She still has feelings for him, of course, but he has major issues and she knows they aren’t compatible. She’s still very single.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!