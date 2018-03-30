This is so much cooler than a man cave. Music producer Zedd shelled out $16 million for his L.A. mansion in February and it’s tricked out with everything from a full-size Skittles machine (a housewarming gift from Bruno Mars!) and a swimming pool set permanently to 97 degrees. But the coolest feature in Zedd’s 9,400-square-foot estate: his Costco room.

“This is one of my favorite rooms in the house,” the 28-year-old told Architectural Digest in a video tour posted on Thursday, March 29. “I call it the Costco room, and the goal for me was to stack everything up with anything I could ever use so I eventually don’t have to leave house.” Judging from the clip, he’s set on paper towels and toilet paper for life!

Of course, Zedd’s stockpiling room is only one of many jealousy-inducing features in the contemporary home he shares with his brother. The dining table comes complete with hibachi grills, there are automated blackout curtains, and the master bedroom has walk-in closets so big you could live there. “The other side is meant to be ‘hers,’ and but it’s shoes,” he revealed in the video, showing off his massive collection of sneakers. “I like shoes. I guess you can tell.”

Despite the home’s size, the Russian-born musician plans to expand a little bit more. He wants to add another 7,000-square-feet for a studio or a bowling alley, which he told the magazine is “a dream.”

“The goal is to never have to leave,” he cracked. “There’s three food trucks outside Monday through Friday — that’s a good step.”

Zedd’s song “The Middle” featuring Maren Morris is currently No. 1 on Billboard.

