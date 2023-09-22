Zendaya wants Us to know she and Tom Holland are not engaged.

Fans started to wonder whether Holland, 27, proposed to his longtime girlfriend after Zendaya, also 27, posted a selfie via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 21, in which she was wearing a pretty massive ring.

However, the Euphoria star was quick to shut down the rumors.

“I can’t post anything. You guys, I posted it for my hat, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys,” she said in a since-deleted Instagram video, which has since been reposted by various fan accounts. “Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? … What?!”

The photo in question showed Zendaya wearing a gray shirt, white skirt and boots. She paired the look with an old school Golden State Warriors hat. In the snap, she sported a pearl accessory on the ring finger of her right hand.

“Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao,” she captioned the selfie.

Zendaya and Holland have notoriously kept their relationship under wraps after meeting on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2017. For years, they denied that they were more than just friends. However, when photographers caught them packing on the PDA in Holland’s car during a July 2021 trip to Los Angeles, their romance could no longer be hidden.

Later that year, Holland addressed their relationship publicly for the first time. He commented on the kissing photos, noting that the couple “felt robbed of our privacy” in that moment.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland told GQ in November 2021. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway.”

Since then, however, the pair have been more open about their love. Zendaya and Holland often share subtle moments via social media and have even gotten more comfortable discussing each other in interviews. In fact, Holland offered a sweet update on their relationship in June.

“I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love. So, I’ve got no need for rizz,” he joked in a BuzzFeed interview.

Later that month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Holland is “proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”

The insider added: “Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating. Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”