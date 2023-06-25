Tom Holland shared that his carpentry skills played a part in romancing Zendaya.

“Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” the Crowded Room star, 27, said in an interview with Unilad that was published on Friday, June 23. “I made my mum’s kitchen table. I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad. I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship.”

Holland and Zendaya’s relationship went public in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles, confirming years of romance rumors that date back to the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Though he didn’t say exactly when he impressed the Euphoria star, 26, with his handiwork, Holland explained that he was determined to show his girlfriend how helpful he was.

“I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken,” the England native recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

This wasn’t the first time Holland has said he’s “in love” with his Spider-Man costar. “I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love. So, I’ve got no need for rizz,” he said in a June 14 video interview with BuzzFeed, referring to the slang term for “charisma” when it comes to flirting.

Holland added that Zendaya is the only person who thinks he has “rizz,” so he needs someone “to fall in love with me, really, for it to work,” noting that the easiest way to do so is by “making a movie with each other,” as he and Zendaya did. They starred in three Spider-Man movies together, released between 2017 and 2021.

“It definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another,” he quipped. “You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

Holland’s recent comments have given rare insight into his romance. He and the Challengers star both make it a point to keep their love life low-profile.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

The two-time Emmy winner and her beau are “serious and permanent,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the source shared at the time.