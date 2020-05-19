On the mend. Zoey Deutch opened up about her experience overcoming a monthlong battle with the novel coronavirus.

“I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it,” the Politician actress, 25, explained in an essay for Vulture on Tuesday, May 19. “People keep asking me, ‘Where did you get it?’ and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known. I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to. I’m okay now.”

Deutch continued, “I’m so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions. I have to say I’m also so grateful for my inherent neuroses, which caused me to stay inside before I was supposed to. I’ve been quarantined longer than there was a mandated shut-in.”

The Zombieland: Double Tap actress experienced “such drastically different symptoms” from her pals who also battled the disease. “I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like, I was losing my mind. It was different than the normal ‘me feeling like I’m losing my mind,’” she shared, noting that one of her friends “only lost taste and smell” and another “went to the hospital with the ‘normal’ symptoms.”

To aid in her recovery, Deutch opted to stay indoors for almost two months. She will now only go outdoors “very minimally” while wearing a mask.

Deutch acknowledged the advantages she had throughout her coronavirus journey over others with fewer resources. “I am so lucky to be healthy, that I’m safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged,” she said. “But not everyone shares that privilege — so we need to be extra careful for those who don’t by wearing masks.”

Deutch is the daughter of actress Lea Thompson and filmmaker Howard Deutch. The Before I Fall star joins a growing list of stars who have spoken out about their positive coronavirus diagnoses including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Pink and Sara Bareilles.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The disease is transmitted from person-to-person. It can cause mild illness, such as a cold, or more serious sickness, like pneumonia.

In the United States alone, more than 1.5 million cases have been confirmed. While the nationwide death toll has surpassed 90,000, the number of recoveries has reached over 360,000.

