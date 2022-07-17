Larissa Dos Santos Lima

The Brazil native underwent multiple procedures, including a nose job, liposuction and breast and butt augmentations. “I lose weight. I did butt to make it bigger. I did Botox. I did my nose. I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin,” she admitted during a June 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? “I am a new woman and I feel very happy.”

The TLC personality opened up abouthaving a “botched” tummy tuck in a candid July 2022 Instagram post.

“When I got abdominoplasty, My belly button was removed and disposed without my consent,” she alleged in a social media upload at the time, sharing photos of her scars. “I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed.

Though she attempted fibroblast treatments and other remedies, Larissa said it “isn’t possible” to rebuild her navel.