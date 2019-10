Just ‘Friends’

The Washington native addressed his hangout with Larissa in his Instagram caption. “We met up as friends, that’s how it is,” he wrote. “For those saying anything more about that subject are wrong [sic] and creating rumors. Just like how I met up with [David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan], same scenario. Evelin is my world. I’m attracted to Evelin not to her. She deserves the best and I love her with all my heart.”