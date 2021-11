He’ll Pay a Fine

Rodgers will pay $14,650 for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Though the NFL was aware of his unvaccinated status, he spoke to reporters without a mask multiple times. He also attended a Halloween party despite the rule that unvaccinated players can’t gather with more than three teammates outside a team facility. His team, the Green Bay Packers, will have to pay $300,000 for not disciplining him or reporting his violations.