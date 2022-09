May 2016

Dueling bumps! Prinsloo showed off her bare baby bump via Instagram. “Week 20 and I’m finally popping! #impregnanttoo,” the model wrote. “I’m ready to be a dad,” Levine told Entertainment Tonight following the baby news. “You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really. All the other s–t is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.”