Anne Vyalitsyna

After meeting at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party, Levine and the Russian model dated from 2010 to 2012, with V famously starring in Maroon 5’s “Misery” and “Never Gonna Leave this Bed” music videos. “Adam and I have decided to separate in an amicable and supportive manner,” Vyalitsyna said in a statement in April 2012. “We still love and respect each other as friends. I wish him all the best.”

Shortly after news of their split broke, a source told Us that Levine was “blindsided” by the announcement. “Adam’s heartbroken. He wasn’t even fully sure they were really broken up,” the insider said at the time.