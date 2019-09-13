Adele and Simon Konecki: The Way They Were

January 2012

Adele went public with Konecki around London in January 2012, leading many to suspect they were dating. The singer confirmed the speculation on her website, while simultaneously denying that he was married when they began their courtship. “This is the first and last time I will comment on the details of my relationship with Simon,” she wrote at the time. “Contrary to reports and headlines in the press today, Simon is divorced and has been for 4 years. Everyone in our lives separately and together wish us nothing but the best, and vice versa. These are the facts.” (The businessman was married to fashion stylist Clary Fisher from 2004 to 2008.)