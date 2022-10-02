Alana De La Garza is just like Us! She may be busy fighting crime on screen, but at home, she’s focused on being the best mom and wife she can be.

Known as a staple in Dick Wolf world, De La Garza, 46, has been featured on a myriad of hit procedurals, including Law & Order: LA, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds and CSI: Miami.

Since 2019, however, she’s starred as SAC Isobel Castle on CBS’ hit series FBI opposite Clueless actor Jeremy Sisto.

“Jeremy Sisto and I are friends anyway from our years on Law and Order,” the Ohio native told Starry Mag in January 2021. “That’s where we first met. We both got married around the same time and had our kids around the same time.”

While the Forever alum loves “hanging out” with her fellow costars, the best part of De La Garza’s day is getting to spend time with her loved ones at home – something she gets to do when she works a late shift.

When her mornings are free, De La Garza drops son Keiran and daughter Liv off at school before she and husband Micheal Roberts — whom she married in 2008 — make life fun by turning errands into “day dates.” The twosome then head home to prep dinner and pack lunches for the next day.

Once dinner is in the oven, De La Garza is all about spending some quality girl time with her BFFs.

“I got to sneak in a glass of sangria to wind down,” she shares with Us. “An hour with one of my besties does wonders.”

After a long afternoon of running around, De La Garza and the family cuddle up for some rest and relaxation before hitting the reset button tomorrow.

“[I love to] snuggle with some of my favorite humans before bed,” she says.

Want to know how else De La Garza spends her time? Scroll down to see what a typical day in her life as a mother of two looks like: