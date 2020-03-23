Lili Reinhart’s Book

The Riverdale star announced on March 22 that her upcoming poetry book, Swimming Lessons, would no longer be released in May. “[It is] now being pushed to later this year, in the fall,” Reinhart told her followers. “It’s a bummer, but it’s just the way it is right now, and right now there are much more important things going on in the world than a poetry book. … I wanted to say I’m sorry for those who had pre-ordered and were looking forward to it. It’ll come eventually. Thank you for being patient.”