Record Labels Weren’t Eager to Sign Her as a Solo Artist

Brooke had meetings with several fruitless — and uncomfortable — meetings with record labels in 2018 as she tried to score a solo deal, which Cabello, Normani, Jauregui and Jane had already done. “Of course I was happy for them, but it also upped my anxiety, reminding me how far behind I was, and that there was not an infinite number of labels to choose from.” Eventually, Atlantic Records signed her, and her debut single, “Low Key” featuring Tyga, came out in 2019.