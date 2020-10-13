She Almost Quit ‘DWTS’ in Support of James Van Der Beek

During her time on the dance competition, Brooke developed a close bond with James Van Der Beek. “He became like a mentor to me. He is such an amazing soul,” she writes. During the semifinals, the Dawson’s Creek alum’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with their sixth child. That same week, he ended up in the bottom two against Brooke, who offered but failed to go home in his place. “The judges had chosen [to save] me over James, after what he’d gone through,” she recounts. “And now I feared that I’d be known as the girl who’d taken James Van Der Beek’s spot, right after he’d lost his child.” Later that night, an emotional Brooke went to the actor’s trailer to talk to him, and he encouraged her to stay in the competition, which she did.