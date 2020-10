She ‘Seldom’ Sees Her Former Groupmates

Brooke admits that keeping in touch with Normani, Jauregui and Jane is “hard” now that they each have solo careers. “We message one another or comment on one another’s social media, but we seldom have time to get together,” she writes. “But one thing is true: I will always have love for them. And who knows, maybe one day, we will be at a major worldwide event together as a group again.”