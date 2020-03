February 2020

Amanda’s conservatorship quickly caused problems in her engagement. “As Amanda’s conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter’s decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry,” Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Us exclusively. “If Amanda’s parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda’s ‘unsound mind.’”