Who Is Amari Bailey?

Amari was one of the most sought-after players during this year’s NCAA basketball recruiting season. He was a consensus five-star recruit, making him a member of an elite and competitive club. College scouts had their eyes on him long before he committed to the Bruins.

The basketball player previously attracted attention from scouts before even entering high school. During eighth grade, Amari committed to play for DePaul University but de-committed the following year. As a freshman in high school, Amari committed to play for UCLA but changed his mind when coach Steve Alford was fired. In the end, UCLA ended up being Amari’s pick after all, and the player signed to play for the Bruins on February 17, 2021.

“I’m crazy about this game – I’m already telling my coaches I need … film of every practice, film of every game, break down with the head coach,” Amari gushed of his passion for the game in a press conference in March.