Amber Heard’s Dating History: From Johnny Depp to Elon Musk

Tasya Van Ree

Heard and the photographer previously dated from 2008 to 2012. During their courtship, Heard legally changed her last name to Van Ree and later restored her birth name after their split.

In 2009, Heard was arrested but not charged for domestic violence after an altercation with Van Ree at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The painter claimed in a statement to Us Weekly in June 2016 that the situation was “misinterpreted.”

“Amber was wrongfully accused for an incident that was misinterpreted and over-sensationalized by two individuals in a power position. I recount hints of misogynistic attitudes toward us which later appeared to be homophobic when they found out we were domestic partners and not just ‘friends.’ Charges were quickly dropped and she was released moments later,” Van Ree told Us. “It’s disheartening that Amber’s integrity and story are being questioned yet again. Amber is a brilliant, honest and beautiful woman and I have the utmost respect for her. We shared 5 wonderful years together and remain close to this day.”