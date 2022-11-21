Out on the town! Hollywood’s hottest couples packed on the PDA as they walked the red carpet ahead of the 2022 American Music Awards.

Lionel Richie was all smiles as he and girlfriend Lisa Parigi — in matching all-black ensembles — posed for photographers outside of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. The American Idol judge, 73, will receive the prestigious Icon Award during the ceremony, which honors artists whose careers have had an influence over the global music industry. The award will make Richie the only artist who as been featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show debuted in February 1974.

The “Hello” singer was supported by Parigi, 33, on the red carpet for a rare public appearance together. The twosome, who have been together since 2014, have kept their romance mostly under wraps, though the model did open up about meeting Richie during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia earlier this year.

“I’m from Switzerland, and at the time, I was working for a tech company, and I took time off to travel,” she recalled to the outlet. “I wanted to explore some things, just see the world a little bit. And so I decided to go to Los Angeles, California.”

Parigi continued: “So, long story short, I got invited to this dinner on very short notice … [and] he was at the same dinner, we get introduced to each other. … It was very organic and very random, but we had great conversations, we spoke all night long about everything. … And it’s been beautiful so far, and what can I say.”

During her interview, the businesswoman revealed that “Stuck on You” was her favorite of Richie’s songs. “Although I go to literally almost every show, each time, it feels like I’m hearing it for the first time,” Parigi gushed. “It captivates me, and it feels special. So yeah, I guess I would pick that one today as my favorite song.”

Richie and Parigi were not the only ones cozying up to one another on the AMAs red carpet. Pink and husband Carey Hart — who were joined by their children Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5 — posed for photos before she opened the show with a performance of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, have been open about their ups and downs over the years, and the “So What” singer, 43, gushed about how far they have come in 2020.

“He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. … But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the hottest couples on the 2022 AMAs red carpet: