A family affair! Pink was joined by her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children as she posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The “So What” singer, 43, goofed around with daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 5, while the motocross racer, 47, proudly looked on as they arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. Pink — whose real name is Alecia Moore — chose a black and gold beaded Bob Mackie dress for the big night, which her family complemented with their all-black ensembles.

Three days before the awards show, the “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” songstress revealed how her daughter helped her prepare for her AMAs performances, which will include a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star died in August at the age of 73 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

“My daughter did Grease … last summer and she’s teaching me the songs,” Pink revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, November 17. “But Willow’s [a] gnarly [teacher].”

The Pennsylvania native added that Willow has even corrected her on her own song lyrics in the past. “I made a bet with her once [about forgetting my lyrics]. She’s like, ‘That’s not the words.’ And I was like, ‘I wrote it!’ … And we went back and she won. It’s tough.”

Pink has previously spoken about her daughter helping out with her live shows, telling Us Weekly in January 2020 that Willow enjoys traveling with her when she tours. “She loves being a carney [on tour], she loves the life, the circus that we live in and she’s grateful, but she doesn’t really like my music at all,” the “What About Us” artist said at the time. “She worked my quick change for a while and then she was bored with me and wanted to be with the dancers.”

Both Willow and Jameson have also helped inspire Pink’s music. In May 2021, the musician opened up about writing “All I Know So Far” after her difficult battle with COVID-19 one year prior.

“It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will,” Pink revealed during an appearance on Mark Wright‘s Heart radio show at the time. “At the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.’ It was really, really scary and really bad.”

She continued: “As a parent, you think about, ‘What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?’ So that was kind of the song.”

