Hilary Duff

The Younger star appeared at D23 on Friday, August 23, to reveal that she’s set to return to the role that made her famous — Lizzie McGuire — in a new Disney+ streaming series. “Lizzie is also a grownup,” Duff said. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget. She has her dream job. She has kinda the perfect life right now.”