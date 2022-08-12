Did Anne Survive?

A rep for Heche confirmed that she was declared brain dead on August 12. According to California law, that means the actress officially died at the age of 53, even though her heart was still beating.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a statement from her family said. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”