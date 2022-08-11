What Happened?

According to the LAPD, a blue Mini Cooper collided with a residence on the 1700 block of Walgrove in Los Angeles around 11 a.m. PT on August 5. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver — who the LAPD did not identify — sustained severe burns. The Los Angeles Fire Department later confirmed on August 6 that the vehicle went 30 feet into the two-story home, which was deemed unsafe to enter after the fire was extinguished. The LAFD also noted that it took 59 firefighters over an hour to control the blaze.

At the time of the crash, the LAFD said the driver was conscious and able to speak with firefighters before being taken to a trauma center. Initially, there were no reports of anyone but the driver being injured.