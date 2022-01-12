January 2022

Radke exclusively told Us that he and Hubbard are dating — revealing things turned romantic toward the end of production on season 6 of Summer House in September 2021.

“There’s just been more feelings. We hang out all the time. I can’t tell you how many friends of ours have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know …’ Like, deep down, always wondering [about] me and Lindsay. And I ran from that for some reason,” he told Us at the time. “I was scared cause dating your best friend is really freaking scary.”