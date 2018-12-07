Talk about a family bonding session! Ariana Grande went to get her latest ink and inspired her grandmother, Marjorie Grande, to get a tattoo in the process.

The pop star, 25, documented the outing on her Instagram Story on Friday, December 7, after she accepted her Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Women in Music event in New York City.

Ariana shared an Instagram photo of her new tattoo, which covers the top of her left hand and features a moon and sun.

Meanwhile, the singer’s Nonna chose to have her late husband Frank Grande’s nickname “Ciccio” forever marked on the interior of her ring finger. He died in July 2014 after battling cancer.

Daniel Sinasohn — one half of the married couple Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that he is dating — shared on his Instagram account that the ink was a milestone for their 93-year-old grandma. “Last night, @girlknewyork gave Beautiful Nonna and I our very first tattoos … and it was magical,” he captioned a photo of himself, husband Mike Pophis, the 35-year-old Big Brother alum, Ariana and Lauren Jauregui marveling over the addition.

This is not the “Thank U, Next” singer’s first time at the table. Ariana got a number of tattoos with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson before their split in October. The pair added matching “reborn,” “H2GKMO” (a.k.a. “Honest to God, knock me out”) and cloud ink during their relationship. They also mimicked each other’s existing markers, including the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s late father’s FDNY badge number and a phrase from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The exes began covering up the tats after breaking off their engagement. The Victorious alum and the comedian ended up with matching black heart cover-up ink. Ariana also concealed the badge number tattoo with a tribute to late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s dog Myron.