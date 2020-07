Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Austria native started bodybuilding as a teenager and went on to become an accomplished powerlifter and seven-time Mr. Olympia winner. He broke through in the film industry with 1982’s Conan the Barbarian and later starred in the Terminator movies, Commando, Predator and True Lies. He served two terms as the 38th governor of California, from 2003 to 2011.