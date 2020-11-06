Quite the journey. Artem Chigvintsev is now in a happy relationship with Nikki Bella — the engaged couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in July 2020. However, the professional dancer dated others in the spotlight before settling down.

The Russia native, who was part of Burn the Floor and Strictly Come Dancing before joining Dancing With the Stars, has been romantically linked to many dancers over the years. While not all his exes are still part of his life, one has a big impact on his weekly schedule.

Carrie Ann Inaba, who is currently a judge on the ABC competition series, was in a relationship with Chigvintsev for two and a half years between 2006 and 2009. She hasn’t given him any special treatment over the years though. In fact, during season 29 of the show, fans on social media speculated that she was being tough on him and partner Kaitlyn Bristowe because of their past.

Bella also joked about the Hawaii native’s history with her now-fiancé in 2019, noting that if the judge’s save was part of the season they competed on together, maybe they would have “lasted longer” than they did.

“I think Carrie Ann totally would have saved us. And not because you guys dated … but she really liked my technique,” the Total Bellas star said during Entertainment Tonight at the time. During the live show, the dancer immediately began blushing and covered his face.

Despite their past relationships, Bella and Chigvintsev are in a great place.

“Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He’s such a great guy and madly in love with her,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2020. “She’s his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see who else Chigvintsev has dated — and who he married — through the years.