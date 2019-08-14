Already living their happily ever after! Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon didn’t waste any time before they jetted off to Italy’s Amalfi Coast to celebrate their honeymoon.

The newlyweds posted a series of videos on Tuesday, August 13, that showed them arriving at their Italian destination and lounging in their luxurious hotel room.

“You know that we’re on our honeymoon, because the bathroom is in the bedroom,” Haibon, 30, said in one Instagram Story that showed a giant bathtub placed in the corner. In a second clip, he gave followers a look at their stunning views of the water from their balcony, and Iaconetti, 31, resting in a comfy bed.

The following day, the twosome took on some adventures, hiking a massive amount of stairs in order to get to their final destination — poolside with drinks in hand. “Worth the trek,” Haibon wrote alongside a sweet selfie of the newlyweds.

The “Almost Famous With Ben Higgins and Ashley I.” podcast host wed Haibon in his home state of Rhode Island on Sunday, August 11. In attendance at their glamorous wedding were many of their Bachelor and Bachelorette pals including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Nick Viall, Higgins, Dean Unglert and more.

Visibly absent from the event were the couple’s close pals and fellow Bachelor in Paradise season 2 costars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. The twosome stayed behind in California as they were unable to make the trip after welcoming their newborn son, Brooks, two weeks prior.

“It’s heartbreaking we can’t be there physically with you today as you become your own family, but we will always be here to love and support you and to lift you up,” Roper, 32, captioned an Instagram post in honor of Iaconetti and Haibon. “I cannot think of two people more perfect and more compatible than you two. Wishing you a love and joy filled wedding celebration. We love you so much and we can’t wait to celebrate big when you get home!”

