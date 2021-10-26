Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes

The former bank marketing manager got engaged to the wildlife manager while filming The Bachelorette season 17 finale in April. The duo’s proposal aired on TV in August of that year and just two months later, they confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the stars wrote in a joint announcement which they shared via their respective Instagram accounts. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”