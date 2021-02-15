Love Lives

Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton Goes Public With New BF Michael Fogel on Valentine’s Day

By
Amanda Stanton Introduces BF Michael Fogel Valentines Day
 Courtesy Amanda Stanton/Instagram
4
1 / 4
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Lovebirds

The couple posed for a sweet selfie at the beach during their romantic getaway.

Back to top